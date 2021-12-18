Which is better sports bike in price, style and mileage, know here

If you are fond of sports bike, then know here which bike can be the best option between TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs Suzuki Gixxer in low budget.

The segment of sports bikes in the two wheeler sector has become very big like budget bikes with mileage, which are more liked among the youth and in this sports bike segment you can easily find from entry level to premium sports bikes.

If you are fond of sports bikes and want to buy a good and fast bike in low budget, then know here the complete details of two popular bikes of the country.

In this comparison, we have TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Suzuki Gixxer, in which you will know the complete details of both of them from price to specification.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is a popular sports bike of its company, which is preferred for premium styling at a low price, which the company has launched in the market with four variants.

Talking about the engine and power of this bike, then it has been given in 159.7 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air-cooled fuel injected technology.

This engine generates 17.63 PS of power and 14.73 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, the company has given a combination of disc brakes in its front and rear wheels, with which a single channel ABS system has been given.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 50 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

The starting price of TVS Apache RTR 160 4V starts at Rs 1.15 lakh, which goes up to Rs 1.21 lakh on its top variant.

Suzuki Gixxer: Suzuki Gixxer is a fast and attractively designed sports bike which the company has launched in the market with a single variant as well.

Talking about the engine and power of this bike, the company has given a 155 cc single cylinder which is based on air-cooled fuel injected technology, this engine generates 13.6 PS of power and 13.8 Nm of peak torque, which is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. has given.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, the company has given disc brakes in its front and rear wheels, with which it comes with single channel ABS system.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this Suzuki Gixxer gives a mileage of 64 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of Suzuki Gixxer is Rs 1.21 lakh.