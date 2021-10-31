Which is better sports bike TVS Apache RTR 200 V4 or Bajaj Pulsar NS200 in low budget, know here

If you want to buy a sports bike that too in a low budget, then know here who is better in TVS Apache RTR 200 V4 Vs Bajaj Pulsar NS200.

The sports bike segment in the country’s two-wheeler sector may be small, but the number of people who like the bikes present in it is quite large.

In this sports bike segment, we get the maximum number of bikes from companies like TVS, Bajaj, Suzuki Honda and Yamaha.

If you also want to buy a sports bike with a strong engine in a low budget but have not been able to like any bike yet, then know here the complete details of two sports bikes coming in low budget.

Here for comparison, we have TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and Bajaj Pulsar NS200 bikes, in which we will tell you the complete details from the price to the features of these two.

TVS Apache RTR 4V: TVS Apache RTR 4V is the popular bike of its company, which the company has launched with two variants.

In this bike, the company has given 197.75 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air-cooled fuel injected technology. This engine generates 20.82 PS of power and 17.25 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

In the braking system of the bike, the company has given dual channel ABS system with disc brakes in its front and rear wheels, with which tubeless tires have been installed.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this Apache gives a mileage of 35 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of this bike is Rs 1.33 lakh.

(read this also– These top 3 bikes run after smelling petrol, give mileage up to 100 kmpl)

Bajaj Pulsar NS200: The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is an aggressively designed sports bike that is liked for its speed and style. The company has launched this bike in only one variant.

(read this also– Country’s cheapest top 3 cruiser bikes that give great mileage with strong styling, read full details)

In this bike, the company has given a 199.5 cc engine which is based on liquid cooled fuel injected technology. This engine generates 24.5 PS of power and 18.5 Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of Pulsar NS200, disc brakes have been given in its front and rear wheels with tubeless tires have been given.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, Bajaj claims that this sports bike gives a mileage of 40.84 kmpl. The starting price of this bike is Rs 1.33 lakh.