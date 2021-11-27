Which is more economical bike with 83 kmpl mileage, know here

Here you can know who is the best option in Hero HF Deluxe and Bajaj CT100 among the wide range of bikes with long mileage in low budget.

If you are also looking for a low budget bike with long mileage for yourself among the wide range of mileage bikes present in the two wheeler sector.

So here we are going to tell you the complete details of two popular bikes of the country which are preferred for long mileage in low budget.

In this comparison, today we have Hero HF Deluxe and Bajaj CT 100, in which you will know the complete details of both of them from mileage to price and specification.

HF Deluxe: HF Deluxe is a popular bike of its company, which the company has launched in the market with five variants.

Talking about the engine and power of this bike, it has been given in 97.2 cc engine with single cylinder which is based on fuel injection technology.

This engine generates 8.02 PS of power and 8.05 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

In the braking system of the bike, the company has given a combination of drum brakes in its front and rear wheels.

Talking about the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 83 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

The starting price of Hero HF Deluxe is Rs 52,700, which goes up to Rs 63,400 on the top variant.

Bajaj CT100: Bajaj CT 100 is one of the highest mileage bikes of its company, which the company has launched in two variants.

Talking about the engine and power of this bike, then it has been given in 102 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air-cooled technology.

This engine generates 7.9 PS of power and 8.34 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, drum brakes have been installed in its front and rear wheels.

Regarding bike mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 89.5 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of Bajaj CT 100 is Rs 53,696, which increases when on road.