Which is more economical cruiser bike in low price, know here

If you are planning to buy a cruiser bike, then here you can choose the best option between Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Jawa 42 which comes in 350cc segment.

The cruiser bike segment is the most preferred after the budget bikes with mileage in the two-wheeler sector of the country. Bikes of companies like Royal Enfield, Jawa, Bajaj, Suzuki are present in this segment.

If you also like cruiser bikes and are planning to buy, then know here the complete details of two popular cruiser bikes which are the best selling bikes of their company.

Today we are comparing Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Jawa 42 bikes in which you will know the complete details from the price to the features of these two bikes.

Royal Enfield Classic 350: Royal Enfield Classic 350 is the best selling cruiser bike of its company, which the company has launched in five variants.

This bike has been given a single cylinder 349.34 cc engine which generates power of 20.21 PS and peak torque of 27 Nm. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

In the braking system of the bike, the company has given disc brakes in its front and rear wheels. With which a single channel ABS system has been added. The tires of the bike are given tubeless.

Regarding mileage, Royal Enfield claims that this bike gives a mileage of 41.55 kmpl. The starting price of Classic 350 starts from Rs 1.84 lakhs which goes up to Rs 2.15 lakhs in the top model.

Jawa 42: Jawa 42 is a stylish cruiser bike, the company has launched its three variants in the market. This bike is very much liked due to its retro styling.

Jawa 42 is powered by a 293 cc single cylinder engine that generates 27.33 PS of power and 27.02 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

To improve the braking system of the bike, the company has given a combination of disc brakes in its front and rear wheels. With which dual channel ABS system has been installed.

Regarding the mileage of Jawa 42, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 37.5 kmpl. The starting price of this bike is Rs 1.69 lakh, which goes up to Rs 1.83 lakh on going to the top model.