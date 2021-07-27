Which Is Shahrukh Khan’s Worst Movie? Gauri Khan Said Shakti:The Power

Mumbai. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan are counted among the most ideal couples in the industry. Both have amazing bonding and understanding. This is the reason that no gossip or controversy is ever heard about both of them. Yes, Gauri is also the biggest critic of her husband. This was revealed in a talk show. Talking about Shahrukh’s bad films, Gauri had told that ‘Shakti: The Power’ was the worst film of her husband.

‘I have to tell them whether I am overacting or not doing well’

Actually, Gauri Khan once went to attend Karan Johar’s talk show ‘Koffee with Karan’. In this show, Gauri had said, ‘I don’t think I review much. I mean if he looks bad in a movie, then I don’t need to praise him even if he is bad. If they did bad, they have to admit they didn’t do well. Like a spectator, if I feel that he is overacting or not doing well, then I have to tell him.’

‘Shakti: The Power’ Shahrukh’s worst film

Karan Johar listened to Gauri and said, ‘Name such films about which he has told husband Shahrukh that these films were not good. To this Gauri replied hesitantly, ‘No, his last few films were very good. I haven’t seen many of his bad movies and I can’t even remember. ‘Guddu’ and many more movies. ‘English Babu and Desi Ma’am’. Then Karan took the name of Shahrukh’s movie ‘Shakti: The Power’. Karisma Kapoor was opposite Shahrukh in this 2002 movie. On hearing the name of this movie, Gauri said, ‘Yes, it was very unbearable. His acting in this was the worst.

‘No one will tell them these things’

Gauri Khan admitted on the show that she criticizes Shah Rukh because no one else does. Gauri said, “He does not like explicit feedback. But they must face it. The problem with him is that he is a good actor and everyone says he is the King Khan. But I have to say that no one is going to tell them all these things. They should know these things also. That’s why I have to tell this.’