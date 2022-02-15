Which is the best cruiser bike in price, style and mileage, know here

Know in Two Wheeler Compare Bajaj Avenger Street 160 vs Suzuki Intruder who is the more economical option at a lower price.

The cruiser bike segment of the bike segment in the country’s two wheeler segment is a small but premium segment in which the upcoming bikes are preferred for their premium design and engine power.

If you also want to buy a cruiser bike with an attractive design and long mileage, then here you can know the complete details of two popular bikes of this segment.

In this comparison, today we have Bajaj Avenger Street 160 and Suzuki Intruder, in which you will be able to know the complete details of both these bikes from price to features.

Bajaj Avenger Street 160: Bajaj Avenger Street 160 Cruiser Bike is a light weight cruiser bike which has been launched with only one variant.

Talking about the engine and power of this bike, it has a 160 cc single cylinder engine which is based on fuel injected technology, this engine generates 15 PS of power and 13.7 Nm of peak torque and this engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. has given.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, disc brake has been given in its front wheel and drum brake has been given in the rear wheel, with which a single channel anti-lock braking system has been given.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 47.2 kilometers per liter and this mileage has been certified by ARAI. The starting price of Bajaj Avenger Street 160 is Rs 1.08 Lakh.

Suzuki Intruder: Suzuki Intruder is a premium designed bike that the company has launched with only one variant.

Talking about the engine and power of the bike, the company has been given a 155 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air-cooled technology, this engine generates 13.6 PS of power and 13.8 Nm of peak torque, with which a 5-speed gearbox has been given.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, disc brake has been installed in its front wheel and drum brake has been installed in the rear wheel with which a single channel ABS system has been installed.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, Suzuki claims that this bike gives a mileage of 49 kilometers per liter and this mileage has been certified by ARAI. The starting price of Suzuki Intruder bike is Rs 1.27 lakh.