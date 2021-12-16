Which is the best light weight scooter in price, style and mileage, know here

Which is the best scooter with light weight in low price Hero Pleasure Plus or Honda Dio. Know the complete details of these two here.

In the scooter segment of the two wheeler sector, you can easily find scooters with mileage to premium features in the long range, in which today we are talking about scooters with light weight and hi-tech features.

If you also want to buy a similar scooter, then know here the complete details of two popular scooters, in which we have Hero Pleasure Plus and Honda Dio for comparison, in which you will know the complete details from the price to the features of these two.

Hero Pleasure Plus: Hero Pleasure Plus is a successful scooter of its company, which the company has recently launched with Xtec avatar.

Talking about the engine and power of this scooter, it has a single cylinder 110.9 cc engine which generates 8.1 PS of power and 8.7 Nm of peak torque, talking about the braking system of Pleasure Plus, the company has given its front. And drum brake is given in the rear wheel

Regarding the mileage of the scooter, the company claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 63 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI, the starting price of Hero Pleasure Plus scooter is Rs 61,900 which goes up to Rs 71,100 in the top model.

,read this alsoBefore buying, know the complete details of the top 3 best selling scooters in the country)

Honda Dio: Honda Dio is a light weight scooter that comes with a sporty design, the company has launched this scooter in the market with three variants.

,read this also– These top 3 electric scooters will forget the way to the petrol pump, give a range of up to 236 km in a single charge)

Talking about the engine and power of this Honda Dio, the company has given a 109.51 cc single cylinder engine which is based on fuel injected and air-cooled technology.

This engine generates 7.76 PS of power and 9 Nm of peak torque, with which the transmission of this scooter has been given automatic, Talking about the braking system of Honda Dio, the company has given a combination of drum brakes in its front and rear wheels.

Regarding mileage, Honda claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 55 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI, the starting price of Honda Dio is Rs 65,075 which goes up to Rs 70,973 on the top model.