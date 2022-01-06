Which is the best option in price, mileage and style, know here

Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Honda Dio, which is more affordable scooter with style and mileage, read full details here.

The two wheeler sector of the country has a wide range of scooters ranging from mileage scooters to sporty designs and hi-tech features, which includes scooters ranging from 100 cc to 150 cc.

If you want to buy a mileage scooter with sporty design, then know here the complete details of two popular scooters of the country.

In this comparison, today we have Hero Maestro Edge 110 and Honda Dio scooter, in which you will know the complete details from the price to the features of these two.

Hero Maestro Edge 110: Hero Maestro Edge 110 is a stylish scooter that comes in the list of best selling scooter of its company, which the company has launched in the market with three variants.

Talking about the engine and power of this scooter, it has a single cylinder engine of 110.9 cc which is based on fuel injected technology.

This engine can generate 8.15 PS of power and 8.7 Nm of peak torque, which is mated to an automatic transmission. Talking about the braking system of the scooter, a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel has been given.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this Hero Maestro Edge 110 scooter gives a mileage of 51 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of Hero Maestro Edge 110 is Rs 65,900, which goes up to Rs 68,500 on its top variant.

Honda Dio: Honda Dio is a sporty designed scooter which the company has launched in the market with two variants. Talking about the engine and power of this scooter, the company has given a 109.51 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air-cooled technology.

This engine generates 7.76 PS of power and 9 Nm of peak torque, with which the company has given automatic transmission. Talking about the braking system of this scooter, the company has given a combination of drum brake in its front and rear wheel.

Regarding the mileage of the scooter, the company claims that this Honda Dio gives a mileage of 59.5 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of Honda Dio scooter is Rs 65,075, which goes up to Rs 68,473 on its top variant.