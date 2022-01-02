Which is the best option in price, mileage and style, know here

To buy a scooter with stylish mileage in a low budget, then know here who is the profit deal in Hero Pleasure Plus vs Honda Activa 6G.

Are planning to buy a new scooter but could not choose a scooter for themselves among the long range present in the market, then here we are telling you the complete details of two popular scooters which are counted among the best selling scooters of their company.

For this comparison, we have Hero Pleasure Plus and Honda Activa in which we are telling the complete details of their price, mileage and specifications.

Hero Pleasure Plus: Hero Pleasure Plus is one of the best selling scooter of its company which was recently launched in Xtec avatar and its four variants have been launched in the market.

Talking about the engine and power of this scooter, it has a 110 cc single cylinder engine which generates 8.1 PS of power and 8.7 Nm of peak torque.

Talking about the braking system of this scooter, the company has given a combination of drum brake in its front wheel and rear wheel with alloy wheel and tubeless tyres.

Regarding the mileage of the scooter, it is claimed that this scooter gives a mileage of 63 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of Hero Pleasure Plus is Rs 61,900, which goes up to Rs 71,000 on its top variant.

Honda Activa 6G: Honda Activa is the best selling scooter of this country along with its company, which the company has launched in the market with four variants.

Talking about the engine and power of this scooter, the company has given a 109.51 cc single cylinder engine which is based on fuel injected technology.

This single cylinder engine generates 7.79 PS of power and 8.79 Nm of peak torque, whose transmission is given automatic. Talking about the braking system of the scooter, the company has been given a combination of drum brakes in the front and rear wheels.

Regarding the mileage of the scooter, the company claims that this Honda Activa 6G gives a mileage of 60 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI. The starting price of Honda Activa 6G is Rs 69,645, which goes up to Rs 72,891 on its top variant.