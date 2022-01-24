Which is the best option in price, style and mileage, know here

Honda Grazia Vs TVS Ntorq: Want to buy a stylish scooter, then know here complete details of these two and decide a better option.

The scooter segment of the two wheeler sector now has a long range of scooters with different features and specifications. Like the bike segment, if you are also planning to buy a stylish scooter but are unable to find the right option, then you can know this segment here. Complete details of two popular scooters of K.

In which today we have for comparison TVS Ntorq and Honda Grazia scooters which come in the list of best selling scooters of their own company. In this comparison, we are going to tell you every small detail of the price, features, mileage and specification of these two.

TVS Ntorq: TVS Ntorq is a sporty design high speed scooter which the company has launched in the market with five variants. This scooter has been given a 124.8 cc single cylinder engine which is based on fuel injected technology.

This engine produces 10.2 PS of power and 10.8 Nm of peak torque, mated to an automatic transmission. In the braking system of the scooter, the company has given a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel.

Regarding the mileage of the scooter, TVS claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 56.23 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of TVS Ntorq is Rs 75,445, which goes up to Rs 87,550 when going to the top variant.

,read this also– These top 3 electric scooters will forget the way to the petrol pump, give a range of up to 236 km in a single charge)

Honda Grazia: Honda Grazia is a popular scooter of its company, which the company has launched with three variants. Talking about the engine and power of this scooter, it has a single cylinder 124 cc engine which is based on fuel injected technology.

This engine produces 8.25 PS of power and 10.3 Nm of peak torque, mated to an automatic transmission. The front wheel of the scooter has a disc brake and the rear wheel has a drum brake with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres.

Regarding mileage, Honda claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 49 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of Honda Grazia is Rs 78,389, which goes up to Rs 87,668 on the top variant.