Which is the best option in style, mileage and price, know here

Want to buy a stylish and mileage bike in low budget, then read here who is more economical in Hero Splendor iSmart vs TVS Radeon.

In the two wheeler sector, there are many bikes claiming long mileage in a low budget, in which the bikes of companies like Hero, Bajaj, TVS and Honda are present in the largest number.

If you are also looking for a similar mileage bike for yourself, which is also attractive in appearance, then here you can know the complete details of two popular bikes of the country.

In this comparison, today we have Hero Splendor i Smart and TVS Radeon bikes, in which you will know the complete details of both of them from price to features and mileage.

Hero Splendor iSmart: Hero Splendor i Smart is an attractively designed bike which the company has launched in the market with two variants.

Talking about the engine and power of this bike, then it has been given in 113.2 cc single cylinder engine which is based on fuel injected technology.

This engine generates the power of 9.15 PS and peak torque of 9.89 Nm, with which a 4-speed gearbox has been given. Talking about the braking system of the bike, its front wheel has a disc brake and the rear wheel has a drum brake.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 61 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of Hero Splendor i Smart is Rs 69,650, which becomes Rs 72,350 when it goes to its top variant.

TVS Radeon: TVS Radeon has been recently launched by the company, three variants of which the company has launched in the market. Talking about the engine and power of this bike, it has a 109.7 cc single cylinder engine which is based on fuel injected technology.

This engine generates power of 8.19 PS and peak torque of 8.7 Nm, which is mated to a 4-speed gearbox. Talking about the braking system, this bike has a disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel.

Regarding mileage, TVS claims that this bike gives a mileage of 73.68 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of TVS Radeon is Rs 59,900 which goes up to Rs 71,082 when going to the top variant.