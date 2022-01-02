Which is the better choice for you between Ather 450X, Ola S1 Pro or Okinawa Praise Pro? Range up to 180km on a single charge

The craze for electric vehicles has increased in the Indian auto market for a few years now. Companies are bringing electric scooters one after the other with new options. There are many options available for those who like electric scooters. If you are also planning to get an electric scooter, then this news can be special for you. Here is information about three such electric scooters, which you can buy according to the choice of its features and range. Let’s know about Ather 450X, Ola S1 Pro and Okinawa Praise Pro.

All these three electric scooters have been launched in the year 2021 itself, whose test report has been prepared by HD Auto. It has been told in this report that it has its strengths and drawbacks. While Ola S One Pro has been the most talked about of these, Ather and Okinawa are also offering several options for the customers.

Ola S1 Pro

The price of Ola S One Pro before subsidy, as per ex-showroom, is Rs 1.30 lakh. During an hour ride, the Ola S1 Pro has been found to accelerate in hyper mode. A large display screen, speakers and generous storage space under the seat are impressive. The 110/70-R12 MRF tire has been given in Ola S1 Pro. This electric scooter gives a range of 180 km on a single charge. Ola S1 Pro is the most attractive. Its hyper mode is amazing and the claimed range is good. But the delivery timeline is messed up.

Ather 450X

Many claims have been made in the testing of this electric scooter. The price of Ather 450X is around Rs 1.32 lakh. The reverse mode on this scooter from Ather Energy makes it easy to slide out of the parking spot or park the scooter back in the garage. The 450X electric scooter looks very attractive in its Mint color option. Apart from this, there is also an option of white and black for the option. It gets an eye-catching design with LED head and tail lights and also a utility light for storage space under the seat. The space is big enough for a large helmet or Ather portable charging unit.

The 450X has four ride modes Eco, Ride, Sport and Warp. You can get between 50km to 60km before you plug the Ather 450X back in between switching the two modes. It usually takes five hours to use a home charging point. The Ather 450X is a dependable product with good ride characteristics. It has new age technology. The per-charge range is of little concern though. The claimed range figure is 116 km.

Okinawa Praise Pro

The ex-showroom price of this electric scooter has been given at Rs.80,000. It looks more like a scooter than a scooty, features sharp design angles, high position head lights and turn indicators. The Praise Pro isn’t fast, but delivers a quiet ride. The biggest advantage of the Praise Pro over the Ather 450X and Ola S1 is that it comes with a detachable battery. Which can be charged separately.

Eco and Sport modes are available in Praise Pro. In the former, the scooter has a maximum speed of 45 kmph while in the Sport, it goes up to around 65 kmph. The Okinawa Praise Pro is comparatively affordable and lacks many ride and tech-based features that Ola and Ather have – like cruise control, reverse mode, etc., it delivers on the promise of a stable ride.