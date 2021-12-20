Which is the better option for long mileage in low budget, know here

Hero HF Deluxe or TVS Sport, which is the best option for long mileage, know full details of features and specifications.

While buying a bike in the country’s two wheeler sector, the most important feature is the mileage of the bike and its price, in view of which all the major companies have launched their low budget mileage bikes in the market.

If you are also looking for a mileage bike in a low budget, then here you can know the complete details of two popular bikes which not only give mileage but also style.

For comparison, here we have Hero HF Deluxe and TVS sport bikes, in which we are talking about their price, specification and mileage details.

Hero HF Deluxe: Hero HF Deluxe bike is a popular bike of its company, which the company has launched in the market with five variants.

Talking about the engine and power of this bike, it has a single cylinder 97.2 cc engine which generates 8.02 PS of power and 8.05 Nm of peak torque and this engine is mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, the company has given a combination of drum brake in its front and rear wheel. Regarding the mileage, the company claims that this Hero HF Deluxe bike gives a mileage of 88.24 kmpl. The starting price of Hero HF Deluxe bike is Rs 52,700 which goes up to Rs 63,400 on the top model.

TVS Sport: TVS Sport is the best selling mileage bike of its company, which was launched by the company with two variants.

Talking about the engine and power of TVS Sport, it has a 109.7 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air-cooled technology.

This engine generates 8.29 PS of power and 8.7 Nm of peak torque, which is paired with a 4-speed gearbox. Talking about the braking system of the bike, TVS has installed drum brakes in the front wheel and rear wheel of this bike.

Regarding mileage, TVS claims that this sport bike gives a mileage of 70 kilometers per liter and this mileage has been certified by ARAI. The starting price of TVS Sport is Rs 58,130 which goes up to Rs 64,655 when going to the top variant.