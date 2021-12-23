Which is the better option in style, mileage and price, know here

If you want style with mileage, then know here who can fit in your budget in TVS Raider vs Bajaj Pulsar NS125, read details.

After 100 cc mileage bikes in the country’s two wheeler sector, 125 cc bikes are most in demand, in which sporty designed bikes are most preferred.

If you also want to buy a 125 cc bike which is stylish and economical along with giving mileage, then here we are telling the complete details of those two popular bikes which are considered to be the best selling in the 125 cc segment.

For this comparison, today we have TVS Raider and Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 bike, in which we will tell the complete details of both of them from price to features.

TVS Raider: TVS Raider is a very attractive styled bike of its company, which the company has recently launched and the company has launched this bike in the market with two variants.

Talking about the engine and power of TVS Raider, then it has been given in 124.8 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air-cooled fuel injected technology.

This engine generates power of 11.38 PS and peak torque of 11.2 Nm and this engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, TVS has given a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 73.68 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

The starting price of TVS Raider is Rs 77,500, which goes up to Rs 85,469 on its top variant.

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125: Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 is an aggressively designed high speed bike of its company, which the company has launched in the market with only one variant.

Talking about the engine and power of this bike, the company has given a 124.4 cc engine with single cylinder which generates power of 11.99 PS and peak torque of 11 Nm.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, the company has installed disc brake in its front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel. Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this Pulsar 125 gives a mileage of 64.75 kmpl and this mileage by ARAI. is certified. The starting price of Bajaj Pulsar NS125 is Rs 99,347.