Which is the better option in style, mileage and price, read the report

Which could be the better option for you, TVS Ntorq 125 or Honda Grazia, know here by reading full details of their price to features.

Scooters with stylish and sporty designs are easily available with mileage scooters in the scooter segment of the two wheeler sector. .

To compare this today we have TVS Ntorq 125 and Honda Grazia scooter which comes with longer mileage in style and features so that you can make the right choice.

TVS Ntorq 125: TVS Ntorq is a fast-paced scooter that is liked for its sporty design. Talking about the engine and power of this scooter, it has a 124.8 cc single cylinder engine which generates 10.2 PS of power and 10.8 Nm of peak torque.

Talking about the braking system, the company has given disc brake in its front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel.

Regarding the mileage of the scooter, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 56.23 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI. The starting price of TVS Ntorq is Rs 75,445, which goes up to Rs 87,550 on the top variant.

Honda Grazia: Honda Grazia is a premium scooter of its company which is liked for style and mileage. Talking about the engine of this scooter, it has a 124 cc single cylinder which generates 8.25 PS of power and 10.3 Nm of peak torque.

In the braking system of the scooter, the company has given disc brake in its front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel. Regarding the mileage, Honda claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 49 kilometers per liter and this mileage has been certified by ARAI. .

Talking about the price of Honda Grazia, its starting price is Rs 78,389, which goes to Rs 87,668 on the top variant.

Important notice: The price and mileage of both these scooters mentioned here has been told based on the available data, in which the company can make changes regarding the price. Mileage is ARAI certified which may vary in different circumstances.