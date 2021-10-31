Which is the better option in terms of premium features and design, Hyundai i20 or Tata Altroz, know here

Who can be a better choice between Hyundai i20 vs Tata Altroz ​​in the budget of 7 lakhs, know here complete details from price to features.

If you are planning to buy a hatchback car with premium features this Diwali but are yet to select any car.

So here we are telling about the two cars of the country which come with premium features and sporty design in the mid range. For this comparison, we have Hyundai i20 and Tata Altroz, in which you will know the complete details of both of them from price to features.

Hyundai i20: Hyundai i20 is a sporty designed hatchback which is a popular car of its company, which the company has launched in four variants.

Talking about the engine of this car, a 1493 cc engine has been given in it, in which the option of three variants is available. Its first engine is a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine.

This engine generates 120 PS of power and 172 Nm of peak torque, which is mated to a 5-speed manual and CVT gearbox.

Talking about the features, it has a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Apart from this, features like air purifier, BlueLink connected car technology, sunroof, rear parking sensor, six airbags, have been provided.

Regarding the mileage of the car, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 20.35 kmpl. Its starting price is Rs 6.91 lakh.

Tata Altroz: Tata Altroz ​​is the safest hatchback of its company and the entire country which has got 5 star safety rating in Global NCAP crash test. Tata has launched this car in the market with six variants.

(read this also– Top 3 CNG Cars That Give Powerful Mileage In Low Budget, Read Full Details From Price To Features)

Talking about the engine of Tata Altroz, in this the company has given the engine of 1497 cc, the option of two engines has been given. Talking about the engine before this, it is a naturally aspirated engine with 1.2 liter capacity.

(read this also– These top 3 sunroof cars come in the mid range with premium features, know full details of price and features)

This engine generates 86 PS of power and 113 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Talking about the features given in the car, it has a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with features like cruise control, semi-digital instrument cluster, Harman sound system, etc.

Regarding the mileage of the car, Tata claims that this Altroz ​​gives a mileage of 19 kmpl. The starting price of this car is Rs 5.84 lakh.