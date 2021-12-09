Which is the better option in terms of price, mileage and style, know here

Which bike can be the best option for you in terms of mileage and style in a low budget, TVS Raider vs Hero Glamor Xtec: Know the complete details here.

The two wheeler sector has seen a big change in recent times in which people are now giving priority to style and features along with mileage while buying bikes, due to which companies have started offering mileage budget bikes with attractive designs. Have given.

If you also want to buy a long mileage bike in a low budget, then here we are telling you the complete details of those two bikes of 125 cc segment which are being liked for their stylish design.

In this comparison, today we have TVS Raider and Hero Glamor, in which we are telling the complete details of both these bikes from price to mileage.

TVS Raider: TVS Raider is a very attractive sporty design bike that the company has launched in the 125 cc segment with two variants.

This bike has a single cylinder 124.8 cc engine which is based on air-cooled fuel injected technology. This engine generates maximum power of 11.38 PS and peak torque of 11.2 Nm, which is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this TVS Raider gives a mileage of 67 kmpl which is certified by ARAI.

The starting price of TVS Raider is Rs 73,400, which goes up to Rs 85,469 when it goes to its disc variant.

Hero Glamor: Hero Glamor is one of the most successful bikes of its company, which has been recently introduced in the new Xtec avatar and the company has launched its eight variants in the market.

Talking about the engine and power of this bike, it has a 124.7 cc single cylinder engine which is based on fuel injected technology.

This engine generates maximum power of 10.84 PS and peak torque of 10.6 Nm, mated to a five-speed gearbox.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 69.49 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

The starting price of Hero Glamor Xtec is Rs 75,900 which goes up to Rs 85,100 on its top variant.