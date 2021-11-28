Which is the better option in terms of price, mileage and style, know here

Want to buy a sports bike in a low budget, then know here who can be the best option in TVS Apache RTR 160 vs Honda X Blade.

The demand for sports bikes in the country’s bike sector has grown exponentially in recent years, with the largest number of bikes from major companies like TVS, Honda, Suzuki and Hero.

If you are also planning to buy a sports bike in a low budget, then here you can know the complete details of those two popular sports bikes which are available with strong style in low budget.

In this comparison, today we have TVS Apache RTR 160 and Honda X Blade bikes in which you will know the complete details of both of them from price to features, mileage and specification.

TVS Apache RTR 160: TVS Apache RTR is a popular bike of the Apache series, which the company has launched with two variants.

In this bike, the company has given a single cylinder 159.7 cc engine which is based on air-cooled fuel injection technology.

This engine generates 15.53 PS of power and 13.9 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, a combination of disc brake has been given in its front wheel and rear wheel with a single channel ABS system.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, TVS claims that this bike gives a mileage of 46 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

The starting price of Apache RTR 160 is Rs 1.07 lakh which goes up to Rs 1.10 lakh in the top model.

Honda XBlade: Honda X Blade is an aggressively designed sports bike which the company has launched in two variants.

This bike has been given a single cylinder 162.71 cc engine, which is an air-cooled fuel injected engine.

This engine generates 13.8 PS of power and 14.7 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this Honda X Blade gives a mileage of 57 km and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

The Honda X Blade price starts at Rs 1.11 Lakh which goes up to Rs 1.16 Lakh in the top model.