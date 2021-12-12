Which is the better option in terms of style, mileage and price, know here

If you want style with high speed, then here you can know who can be the best option for you in TVS Ntorq 125 vs Honda Grazia 125.

Like motorcycles in the two wheeler sector, the range of scooters has also become very large, in which major companies like Hero, TVS, Suzuki, Yamaha have launched a large number of scooters.

If you also want to take a scooter which is strong in terms of speed and style, then here you can know the complete details of two popular scooters of this segment.

Here for comparison, today we have TVS Ntorq 125 and Honda Grazia 125 scooter, in which we will tell the complete details from the price to the features of these two.

TVS Ntorq 125: TVS Ntorq 125 is a popular scooter of its company, which is liked for speed and style, the company has launched five variants of this scooter in the market.

Talking about the power and engine of TVS Ntorq, it has a 124.8 cc single cylinder engine which is based on fuel injected technology.

This engine generates power of 10.2 PS and peak torque of 10.8 Nm, with which the transmission of this scooter is given automatic, Talking about the braking system of the scooter, the combination of disc brake in its front wheel and drum brake in rear wheel has been given. Is.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 54.33 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI, the starting price of TVS Ntorq 125 is Rs 73,270 which goes up to Rs 85,025 in its top variant.

Honda Grazia 125: Honda Grazia is a stylish sporty design scooter that the company has launched with four variants.

Talking about the engine and power of this scooter, then it has been given in 124 cc single cylinder engine which is based on fuel injected technology.

This engine generates 8.25 PS of power and 10.3 Nm of peak torque, with which the transmission of this scooter has been kept automatic. Talking about the braking system, the company has installed drum brake in the rear wheel along with disc brake in its front wheel. .

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this Honda Grazia gives a mileage of 49 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

The starting price of Honda Grazia 125 is Rs 77,389 which goes up to Rs 86,714 when going to the top variant.