Which scooter gives 64 kmpl mileage at a low price, Honda Activa 6G vs TVS Jupiter, know full details here

If you want to choose the right option for you between Honda Activa 6G vs TVS Jupiter, then know here complete details from the price to the specification of both these scooters.

This Diwali if you are planning to buy a scooter for yourself and are unable to like the option with more mileage at a lower price. So here you can know the complete details of top 2 best selling scooters in the country which can fit in your budget.

Here for comparison, we have Honda Activa 6G and TVS Jupiter scooter, in which you will know the complete details of both these scooters from price to mileage and specification.

Honda Activa 6G: Honda Activa is the best selling scooter of its company as well as the country, which the company has launched in the market with four variants.

In this scooter, the company has given 109.51 cc single cylinder engine which is based on fuel injected technology. This engine generates the power of 7.79 PS and peak torque of 8.79 Nm. The transmission of this scooter is automatic.

Talking about the braking system of Activa, the company has given a combination of drum brakes in its front and rear wheels, with which tubeless tires have been given.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this Activa gives a mileage of 60 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of this Activa is Rs 69,645 which goes up to Rs 72,891 in the top model.

TVS Jupiter: TVS Jupiter is the best selling scooter of its company which is the third best selling scooter in the country. The company has launched it in the market with three variants.

In this scooter, the company has given a 109.7 cc single cylinder engine which is based on fuel injected technology. This engine generates the power of 7.47 PS and peak torque of 8.4 Nm and the transmission of this scooter is automatic.

Talking about the braking system of Jupiter, disc brake has been given in its front wheel and drum brake has been given in the rear wheel with tubeless tyres.

Regarding mileage, TVS claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 64 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI. Its starting price is Rs 66,273 which goes up to Rs 76,573 on going to the top model.