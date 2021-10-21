Which scooter gives mileage of 68 kmpl in low budget, know here

Want a strong mileage scooter in a low budget, then know here TVS Jupiter vs Hero Maestro Edge 110, who can fit in your budget.

Like bikes in the country’s two-wheeler sector, the demand for scooters has also increased rapidly, due to which all the major companies have launched cheap scooters with their mileage in the market.

If you also want to buy a scooter with strong mileage in a low budget, then here you can know the complete details of two scooters of the country which are the best selling scooters of their company.

Here for comparison, we have TVS Jupiter and Hero Maestro Edge scooter, in which you will be able to know the complete details of both of them from price to features.

TVS Jupiter: TVS Jupiter is the popular scooter of its company, which the company has launched in 3 variants. This scooter has a 109.7 cc single cylinder engine which is based on fuel injected technology.

This engine generates 7.88 PS of power and 8.8 Nm of peak torque. The transmission of this scooter is automatic. The combination of dicks in the front wheel of the scooter and drum brake in the rear wheel has been added with which tubeless tyres are available.

Regarding the mileage of the scooter, the company claims that this Jupiter gives a mileage of 64 kmpl. Its starting price is Rs 65,673 which goes up to Rs 75,773 in the top model.

Hero Maestro Edge 110: Hero Maestro Edge 110 scooter is a stylish popular scooter of its company, whose company has launched three variants in the market.

The single cylinder 110.9 cc engine given in this scooter is an engine based on fuel injected technology. This engine can generate 8.15 PS of power and 8.7 Nm of peak torque. The transmission of the scooter is automatic.

In the braking system of Maestro, the company has given a combination of disc brake in its front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel with tubeless tyres.

Regarding the mileage of the scooter, the company claims that this Hero Maestro Edge gives a mileage of 68 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of the scooter is Rs 65,900, which goes up to Rs 68,500 after going to the top model.