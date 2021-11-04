Which scooter will get strong style with long mileage at a low price, know here

If you want a scooter with more style and longer mileage at a lower price, then know here who will be the best option in Hero Destini 125 vs Suzuki Access 125.

After 100 cc in the scooter segment of the two-wheeler sector, 125 cc scooter is the most in demand, which also gives long mileage with a strong engine. Scooters from major companies like Hero to Honda and Yamaha to Suzuki are present in this 125 cc segment.

If you are also planning to buy a 125 cc scooter, then yes you can know the complete details of those two scooters of this segment which are considered to be the best selling scooters of their company.

For this comparison, we have Hero Destini 125 and Suzuki Access 125 scooter, in which we will tell the complete details from the price to the features of these two.

Hero Destini 125: Hero Destini 125 scooter is a popular scooter of its company, which the company has launched in four variants. The scooter is powered by a single-cylinder 124.6 cc engine based on air-cooled fuel injected technology.

This engine generates 9.1 PS of power and 10.4 Nm of peak torque. The transmission of this scooter is automatic. In the braking system of the scooter, the company has installed drum brakes in its front and rear wheels, with which tubeless tires have been given.

Regarding the mileage of Destiny, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 54 kmpl. Its starting price is Rs 70,400, which goes to Rs 75,900 on going to the top model.

Suzuki Access 125: Suzuki Access is the best selling scooter of its company, which the company has launched in the market with seven variants. This scooter has been given a 124 cc single cylinder engine which is based on fuel injected technology.

This engine generates 8.7 PS of power and 10 Nm of peak torque. The transmission of this scooter is automatic. Talking about the braking system of the scooter, disc brake has been installed in its front wheel and drum brake has been installed in the rear wheel with tubeless tyres.

Regarding the mileage of Suzuki Access, the company claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 57.2 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of this scooter is Rs 73,400, which goes up to Rs 82,600 after going to the top model.