Which scooter will give mileage of 68 kmpl in low budget, TVS Jupiter or Hero Maestro Edge 110, know here

Want strong mileage with style, then know here, who can be the best option in TVS Jupiter vs Hero Maestro Edge 110.

The country’s two-wheeler sector has a wide range of scooters that claim to deliver high mileage in a low budget, which includes scooters from companies like TVS, Bajaj, Hero, Suzuki and Honda.

If you are also thinking of buying a scooter for yourself, then here you can know the complete details of two popular scooters of the country which can fit in your budget.

For this comparison, we have TVS Jupiter and Hero Maestro Edge 110, in which you will know the full details of the price and features of both of them.

TVS Jupiter: TVS Jupiter is the best selling scooter of its company and the third best selling scooter in the country, which the company has launched in the market with five variants.

Talking about the engine of this Jupiter, the company has given a 109.7 cc single cylinder engine in it which is based on fuel injected technology. This engine generates 7.88 PS of power and 8.8 Nm of peak torque and the transmission of this scooter is automatic.

Talking about the braking system of the scooter, disc brake has been given in its front wheel and drum brake has been given in the rear wheel with tubeless tyres.

Regarding mileage, TVS claims that this Jupiter gives a mileage of 64 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI. Its starting price is Rs 66,273.

Hero Maestro Edge 110: Hero Maestro Edge 110 is a stylish popular scooter of its company, whose three variants the company has launched in the market.

This scooter has been given a single cylinder 110.9 cc engine which is based on fuel injected technology. This engine generates 8.15 PS of power and 8.7 Nm of peak torque and the transmission of this scooter is automatic.

Talking about the braking system of Maestro, the combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel has been given with tubeless tyres.

Regarding the mileage of Maestro, the company claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 68 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI. Its starting price is Rs 65,900.