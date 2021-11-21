Which scooter will give mileage of 68 kmpl with style at the lowest price, Honda Activa vs Yamaha Fascino, know here

Want tremendous mileage with style, then know here who is a better option in Honda Activa 125 vs Yamaha Fascino 125.

In the country’s two-wheeler sector, the scooter segment has become very big like a bike, in which you can easily find scooters ranging from long mileage to sporty design.

If you want to buy a stylish scooter for yourself with long mileage, then here you can know the complete details of the two scooters which are preferred in both these cases.

Here for comparison, we have Yamaha Fascino 125 and Honda Activa 125, in which you will know the complete details of the price, features, mileage and specifications of both of them.

Yamaha Fascino 125: Yamaha Fascino 125 is a very attractively designed scooter which also gives long mileage, the company has launched it in the market with six variants.

Talking about the engine of this scooter, it has a 125 cc single cylinder engine which is based on fuel injected technology, this engine generates power of 8.2 PS and peak torque of 10.3 Nm and the transmission of this scooter is automatic.

In the braking system, the company has given a combination of disc brake in its front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel. Regarding the mileage, Yamaha claims that this Fascino 125 gives a long mileage of 68.75 km.

The starting price of Yamaha Fascino 125 is Rs 72,030 which goes up to Rs 78,530 when going to the top variant.

Honda Activa 125: Honda Activa is the best selling scooter of its company and country, which the company has launched in the market with three variants.

In this scooter, Honda has given a 124 cc single cylinder engine which is based on fuel injected technology. This engine generates 8.29 PS of power and 10.3 Nm of peak torque, Honda Activa’s transmission is automatic.

Talking about the braking system of Honda Activa, disc brake has been given in its front wheel and drum brake has been given in the rear wheel. Regarding the mileage, the company claims that this Honda Activa 125 gives a mileage of 60 kilometers per liter.

The starting price of Honda Activa 125 is Rs 73,203 which goes up to Rs 80,325 on its top variant.