Which smartphones do Narendra Modi and Amit Shah use? Know about Putin to Kim Jong Un’s device Which phones do BJP NDA Narendra Modi and Amit Shah use? Which smartphones do Narendra Modi and Amit Shah use? Learn about the device from Putin to Kim Jong Un

The special thing is that they work on the military frequency band, so these phones cannot be traced. Nor do they fall prey to hacking.

Ever wondered which phone Prime Minister Narendra Modi uses and how would he communicate with him? Let’s know:

PM Modi has been seen on different occasions with different models of American tech company Apple (Apple Inc.) in the last few years. In the year 2018, he was seen with the Apple iPhone 6 series on tours in China and Dubai. According to the information, since he is a global leader, he cannot use the smartphone due to security reasons. However, the phone he uses has some special software.

Among the people, the PM has used his phone on most occasions only for taking pictures and selfies. It is said that he uses either satellite or RAX (RAX: Restricted Area Exchange) phones, which are specially made for VIPs like him.

For the rest of the communication, all their communication is done through the Principal Secretary, who has an encrypted mobile phone, made by Navratna PSU Bharat Electronics Limited. The special thing is that they work on the military frequency band, so these phones cannot be traced. Nor do they fall prey to hacking. These are constantly monitored by agencies like NTRO and DIET.

At the same time, Union Home Minister Amit Shah used to use Apple’s XS model in June 2019. He used to connect with his work and team through this. However, which phone does he currently have? It is not clear at the moment.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan uses two smartphones, one is an iPhone, while the other is an Android device. Not only this, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste and BJP leader Manoj Tiwari also like to keep pace with new smartphones and technology. All these leaders are also very active on social media.

Not only this, former US President Barack Obama used Blackberry, German Chancellor Anjala Merkle used to use Nokia 6260 Slide and Blackberry J10 a few years back. Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif also used to operate iPhones, Samsung and Blackberry phones. At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin used to claim that he did not have any phone and that if he kept the phone, it would keep ringing all the time. It is said that North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un has a smartphone of Taiwanese company HTC.