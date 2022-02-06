Which sports bike will give long mileage with style at a low price, read report

If you want to buy a Sports Bike that too in a low budget, then know here who can be a better option for you in Hero Xtreme 160R vs Suzuki Gixxer.

The sports bike segment of the two wheeler sector is the most preferred after low budget bikes with mileage due to the speed and style of these bikes.

If you are also fond of sports bikes and want to buy a good bike in a low budget, then know here the complete details of two low cost stylish sports bikes of this segment.

For this comparison, today we have Hero Xtreme 160R and Suzuki Gixxer, in which you will be able to know the complete details from the price to the features of these two.

Hero Xtreme 160R: Hero Xtreme 160R is a low budget naked sports bike that the company has launched with four variants.

Talking about the engine and power of the bike, it has been given a 163 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air-cooled fuel injected technology, this engine generates 15.2 PS of power and 14 Nm of peak torque, coupled with a 5-speed gearbox. Is.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, disc brake has been given in both the front and rear wheels with which a single channel anti-lock braking system has been given.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 55.47 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI. The starting price of Hero Xtreme is Rs 1.11 lakh, which goes up to Rs 1.16 lakh when going to the top variant.

Suzuki Gixxer: Suzuki Gixxer is a sports bike coming in the list of best selling bikes of its company, whose only one variant has been launched by the company in the market.

In the bike, the company has given a 155 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air-cooled fuel injected technology, this engine generates a maximum power of 13.6 PS and peak torque of 13.8 Nm, coupled with a 5-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, the company has given disc brakes in both its wheels, with which a single channel ABS system has been installed.

Regarding mileage, Suzuki claims that this Gixxer bike is 54 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI. The starting price of the bike is Rs 1.31 lakh.