Which streamers have seen Corpse Husband’s face so far? Here are all of them

Easily one of the most famous internet personalities, Corpse Husband is still a mysterious entity after six years on the circuit. His trademark baritone has managed to make all his fans swoon over him, all the while wondering what he might look like.However, Corpse Husband has been extra sure not to reveal his identity and to remain a faceless voice. Ironically, his anonymity became one of the major reasons behind his popularity.Corpse Husband has even featured in Machinegun Kelly's song 'DAYWALKER', the video of which featured the iconic streamer Valkyrae. However, he never appears in the video himself (despite fans hoping he would).Corpse regularly appears on streams, usually with his tight-knit group of friends, famously known as the 'Amigops'. The team includes iconic streamers such as Valkyrae, Sykkuno, and DisguisedToast. The group streams together and the members are rather close to each other.However, none of the members of the Amigops group have ever met Corpse Husband in real life, with the exception of one: Sykkuno.A list of all the streamers/internet personalities who have met Corpse HusbandGiven that the identity of this man is a huge secret, it can be considered an achievement for those who have met Corpse Husband. Sadly, and understandably, the list is not long.SykkunoThe entire Twitch community blew up over the anticipation of Sykkuno meeting Corpse Husband. When the two met, it was a rather wholesome moment, the clips of which went on to blow up Twitter, Tiktok, and even YouTube. Both described it as a nice experience and Sykkuno emphasized that although he was intimidated by Corpse Husband at first, he turned out to be a really nice person. TinaKittenThe adorable Twitch personality is a close friend of Sykkuno, and the latter accidentally revealed on stream that TinaKitten was present there when he met Corpse Husband. Sykkuno revealed this while narrating a funny story about Jack in The Box (the restaurant, not the toy), and that they had food from there when they met Corpse Husband. Anthony Padilla The iconic YouTuber as well as co-founder and former member of Smosh is one of the handful of internet celebrities who have had the chance to meet Corpse Husband in real life. Corpse Husband appeared on one of the episodes of Padilla's "I spent a day with…" series, along with the hilarious CS: GO streamer SwaggerSouls and the famous YouTuber BlackySpeakz.Also read: Corpse Husband explains why Sykkuno is the only streamer he's met in real life