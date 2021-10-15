While buying a second hand phone, how to find out if it is stolen or not? Know – These Important Things While buying a second hand phone Know how to find out if it is stolen or not? While taking a second hand phone, how to find out whether it is stolen or not? Know these important things

Now comes the way to check the IMEI number of the phone. Make sure to match it with your mobile bill. By the way, you can find this number on the phone’s settings, phone compartment, sticker on the phone’s body (if available) and also on the battery.

Along with used cars and used bikes, the used (second hand) smartphone market has gained a lot of momentum in the last few years. Big brands and great features for less money definitely entice people, but during such deals, they should pay attention to some important things or else they may have to repent later. Let’s know:

While taking a used phone, the first thing to do is to do a physical examination of it. Check the edge as well, as this is where dates and scratches tend to form. The best way to check your phone is to see if apps are taking too long to load and close.

Take a look at the phone screen by turning it on and off. Only then will the scratch be understood. Play the song to see if the speaker is working or not. Also, see if there is any defect in the port in which the charger and USB are installed.

If the IMEI number is different on the phone’s battery (removable), then it will be clear that the battery has been replaced. However, if you can’t find it there, you can easily remove it by dialing *#06#.

Stolen phones are also found roaming around in the second hand phone market. In such a situation, you have to work with some caution and caution while buying. That’s because you don’t know who had that phone before and what kind of work it was used for?

Buy a second hand phone only when the person in front gives you the original bill. In the copy of the bill, you will get to know the name of the buyer and the date of purchase. Try asking him for phone charger, box etc.