While Many Shows Have Shut Down At Least Temporarily Due To COVID, Billy Joel And Others Play On – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Crowds packed Madison Square Garden on Monday night for a concert, just as Broadway announced more COVID-19-related shutdowns.

Increasing COVID cases did not stop Billy Joel fans from heading out to the “World’s Most Famous Arena.”

“We still have a life to live,” Meghan Hartson of Yonkers told CBS2’s Cory James.

“I got the three shots,” said Thomas Joyce of Neptune, New Jersey.

“I feel like as long as everyone wears their masks and are vaccinated, we should be good,” added Suzanne Schiller of Bergen County.

The legendary singer’s Monday night show brought out thousands.

Neil Stevens said he traveled some 3,000 miles from the United Kingdom to see the star perform, and the tourist added he feels more at ease here with the virus.

“You people seem to be handling a lot more better. In the United Kingdom, I don’t feel safe,” Stevens said.

While Broadway shows like “The Music Man” opened for the first time Monday evening, producers for “Jagged Little Pill” announced that the show is shutting down for good.

And other shows have temporary closures, including “Alladin,” “Ain’t Too Proud, “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Hadestown,” “Hamilton,” and “Harry Potters and the Cursed Child.”

Sean Haydin said Broadway shows are the soul of New York City and the heartbeat for Midtown restaurants.

His restaurant, Valerie, will also be closing for a week after some of his staff tested positive.

“You were there, yourself, and your crew two weeks ago and things were hopping and it was very busy, and everything was great and we were really getting back on track and then all of a sudden this was out of left field,” Haydin said.

Meanwhile, Mayor Bill de Blasio is suggesting people make changes to their plans.

“I do advise older adults or others at higher risks to skip optional activities, particularly in crowded settings, at least for the next few weeks,” city Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi said.

Some are trusting the safety measures in place to keep them safe.

“Honestly, I have to give credit to Madison Square Garden because I’ve seen a few shows before even Billy Joel and they’ve done amazing jobs just keeping our safety in mind,” said Gianna Villani of the Bronx.

“We have masks … and I think we’ll be okay because everybody has to be vaccinated,” Joyce added.

And for many concertgoers, that is enough.