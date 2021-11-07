While taking a new smartphone, you will pay attention to these things, so there will be no big loss! Smartphone Buying Guide: Know How to choose a perfect phone

Try that the phone you are taking should have amoled screen and full HD display. It should not be too heavy. The smartphone should be of low weight.

Every month new mobiles keep coming in the world of smartphones. Sometimes a phone with more megapixels is launched, then some company brings a foldable mobile. Some are tempted by new phones with 6000 to 7000 thousand mAh battery, while some loose their pockets in the affair of the brand.

In such a situation, those who take a new phone sometimes regret seeing it, that they wish to stay a little longer and buy such a phone…. If you also face this kind of situation, then pause for a minute. Buying a new smartphone is very simple and you won’t regret getting it. Provided you know what your real needs and budget are. let’s know that How to buy a smartphone:

Make a check list: You decide what is your priority? Meaning for what reason are you taking the phone or what is the thing in the phone, which matters most to you. For example camera, battery, display, weight, amount and performance etc. It would be better if you make a check list in writing in this regard, which will make it very easy for you to choose the phone you want.

Performance: At present, mid range phones (between 15 thousand and 22 thousand) get all the features that a user needs. It also includes great performance. However, keep in mind that the phone you are getting should be new to the processor (System on Chip: SoC) era. He should not be more than six months or one year old.

RAM and Storage: If you are taking the phone in 2021, then you should go towards the phone with at least 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. This is because the phone tends to slow down after some time (about a year) of using the phone, while you will need space to save photos, videos and other documents. In this sense you choose 128. If the budget is very tight, then you can also choose 64 GB, but then you will have to face a lot of struggle in managing your gallery.

Battery: Now phones with six to seven thousand mAh battery have also come in the market, which are becoming the center of attraction. However, tech experts and experts believe that the higher the battery, the heavier it will be. You can see the phone with battery between 4500 to 5000 mAh. At the same time, if we talk about fast charging, then 30 watt, 33 watt or 50 watt fast charger can be called right.

Is it right to have 5G?: A lot of companies have brought 5G phones in the midst of the 5G testing phase in India, but there has been a debate whether they are really needed. Look, it will take one and a half to two years for 5G to arrive in the country, while taking the history back, it is known how many years after 3G and 4G testing came in India. In such a situation, if you run the phone for a year or two, then you can take a 4G phone, while if you are planning to keep it for the long term, then you can go for a 5G smartphone.

How’s the camera?: Apart from calling, phones have become very popular these days for the camera as well. In such a situation, everyone wishes that his phone should have a camera with more megapixels. For example 64 or 108 megapixels. But a 48 megapixel or 64 megapixel camera (main sensor) is also enough for photography and videography. Apart from this, you should check the features of the camera app. For example, Cinematic Mode, Slow Motion, Time Warp, Dual Video etc. Also, what kind of color tuning the camera does, this thing also matters a lot.

Also pay attention to these things: Try that the phone you are taking should have amoled screen and full HD display. It should not be too heavy. The smartphone should be of low weight. Also, it should be handy, otherwise you may feel uncomfortable at times while using it. Hopefully, after knowing these tips, you too will be able to choose the right phone for you and avoid unintentional ‘misinvestment’/loss of money.