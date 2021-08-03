‘Whirlybird’ Review: Chasing a Story, From the Air

According to “Whirlybird,” a documentary directed by Matt Yoka, Los Angeles’ sprawling freeways – and the difficulties they posed in reaching current events quickly – prompted Zoey Tur, as well as Marika Gerard, his wife and partner in journalism at the time, to start reporting from a helicopter. They were stringers, explains Marika, and always needed new videos. Cars didn’t, especially after they became parents. There are poignant, albeit in retrospectively charming, footage in which their young daughter, Katy Tur, now an MSNBC presenter, assists as she accompanies them on a chase.

Once they got into the air, the couple gave the news service they ran a big boost and they were able to do some live reporting as well. They flew over the intersection of Florence and Normandy, filming the beating of truck driver Reginald Denny, one of the earliest incidents of the 1992 riots. The documentary features a lengthy account of how they found the Ford OJ Simpson’s Bronco. Marika says they were the first on the scene.