White House accuses Noem of ‘attacking LGBT youth’ by signing women’s sports law

11 seconds ago
NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

White House Deputy Press Secretary Karin Jean-Pierre mocked Republican South Dakota Governor Christy Noym over a new state law, claiming she had “policies that attack trans youth” and funded “advertisements attacking LGBT youth.”

NOEM has signed a bill banning girls from participating in sports

White House Deputy Press Secretary Karin Jean-Pierre speaks at a press briefing at the White House in Washington on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

((AP Photo / Andrew Harnick))

Jean-Pierre’s remarks came in a tweet from his official White House account and linked to footage of Neymar asking questions about statistics showing that LGBTQ youth in South Dakota are suffering from anxiety or depression.

Jean-Pierre wrote in a tweet from his official account, “Governor, here’s a start for you.” Don’t pursue policies that attack trans youth, 2. Don’t fund ads by attacking LGBT youth, 3. Support POTUS’s agenda to increase support for young people’s mental health needs, including funds available through the American Rescue Plan. “

Earlier this month, Noam signed a bill banning transgender female athletes from participating in girls’ or women’s school sports.

South Dakota Governor Christy Noym addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Hyatt Regency on February 27, 2021 in Orlando, Florida.

(Joe Riddle / Getty Images)

“This bill is about fairness,” the Republican said after he signed it Senate Bill 46. “It’s about allowing biological women … to compete fairly on an equal playing field that gives them a chance to succeed.”

Noem Title IX advocates for the signing of the bill in defense of the federal civil rights law that prohibits discrimination in school and educational activities on the basis of gender.

Last year, Noam vetoed a similar law, sending it back to the legislature with a request to change the provisions relating to college sports, which he said would be invalid for competing bodies at the national level.

Noam is speaking at the Family Leadership Summit in Iowa des Moines on July 16, 2021.

(AP Photo / Charlie Neibergal, file)

Naeem defended his actions in January, saying he had “not vetoed the bill.”

“All I did was ask my legislature to change, and they refused,” Naeem said. “So immediately on the same day I issued an executive order to protect the girls’ sport.”

Opponents of last year’s bill argued that it could open the state to litigation from the NCAA, jeopardizing the state’s ability to hold nationally sanctioned events.

Michael Lee and Andrew Murray of Gadget Clock contributed to this article.

