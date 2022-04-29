White House announces $275 million for law enforcement to combat opioid epidemic



Exclusive: The White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) is ready to announce $ 275 million for enforcement of high-intensity drug trafficking to combat the opioid epidemic, Gadget Clock has learned.

The White House is set to announce on Thursday the funding for the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Program (HIDTA), which will provide additional funding to 33 regional HIDTAs that seek to “reduce violence related to drug trafficking, promote increased data sharing and prohibition,” And illegal money laundering. “

According to an official, the fund will support public health and safety partnerships, such as the Overdose Response Strategy, which works with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to reduce overdoses. The funds will also go to a surveillance tool used to track suspected drug overdoses in real time across the country.

White House ONDCP Director. Rahul Gupta told Gadget Clock: “The funding supports two new drivers of the overdose epidemic: untreated addiction and drug trafficking.

“It will provide new resources to eradicate the drug trafficking and illicit money laundering activities of brave men and women at the forefront of the overdose epidemic and support evidence-based public health and safety partnerships working to reduce overdoses and save lives.”

According to an official, 33 high-intensity drug trafficking areas across the country coordinate with federal, state, local and tribal drug enforcement efforts. Each year, they work to assess drug threats in their community and develop strategies to address those threats.

According to an official, the most recent program report shows that enforcement efforts have managed to seize ওষুধ 26.1 billion worth of illicit drugs and disrupt or dismantle more than 3,100 drug trafficking and money laundering agencies across the country.

By connecting public health and public safety organizations, exchanging information, and supporting evidence-based interventions, the program supports public health and safety partnerships with the CDC.

The funding announcement came Thursday after the Biden administration unveiled its national drug control strategy last week, instructing federal agencies to prioritize measures that could “save lives, give people the care they need, follow drug traffickers, profit and do better.” Use data to guide all these efforts. ”

The strategy also calls for the expansion of high-impact harm reduction interventions such as naloxone, drug test strips, and syringe service programs, instructing federal agencies to integrate harm reduction into the U.S. care system to “save lives and increase access to treatment.”

The strategy also seeks to improve data systems and research that guide the development of drug policy.

Over the past 12 months, 106,854 people have died from drug overdoses in the United States.