White House announces COVID-19 pandemic response plan

1 day ago
The White House on Wednesday announced the National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan, which the administration said aims to move the nation forward safely and make progress two years after the first outbreak of the epidemic.

At the White House’s Covid-19 response team briefing, White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Giants outlined the plan – the result of weeks of work with experts inside and outside the government – “strong and comprehensive.”

“Today we have the tools we need to protect each other and to treat COVID-19,” he said. “They are widely available to the American people. And, with the support of Congress, the President’s plan will ensure that this always happens.”

Echoing President Biden’s remarks, he said the administration would be ready to vaccinate children under the age of five.

He mentioned in his State of the Union address Tuesday night the President’s “Test to Treat” initiative and efforts to make more free COVID-19 tests and N95 masks available at home.

“Test to Treat” allows Americans to test for coronavirus at a pharmacy and, if they are positive, to take antiviral pills “on the spot” for free.

“Vaccines, treatments, tests, masks – these tools are how we protect people. They enable us to move forward safely and return to our more normal routines,” he noted. The Giants added that after March, the government will launch a website to make sure Americans can find equipment at convenient locations.

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Besser later highlighted that the government has so far distributed 690 million doses of vaccine, 4 million treatments, more than 270 million free N95 and free COVID-19 tests to 70 million households.

He said the National Institutes of Health (NIH) would further expand research and increase data sharing, with the possibility of opening new centers if Congress provided funding.

Bessera said the administration would coordinate a “full government effort” to support children and families focused on strengthening mental and behavioral health services in addition to losing loved ones due to Covid-19.

The Secretary said that HHS will continue to address the specific needs of the elderly, persons with disabilities and those who are immunocompromised.

The 96-page National COVID-19 Preparation Plan focuses on four key goals, including protection against and treatment of the disease, preparation for a new look, prevention of economic and educational stagnation, and continuing efforts to vaccinate the world.

The Giants said the U.S. variant monitoring system was ready to respond and could now detect the “very low level” variant.

He said the plan would create a stockpile of personal protective equipment, tests and treatments, and would continue to ensure that schools, staff and the workplace have the resources they need.

This includes a request from Congress to reinstate tax credits to help small and medium-sized businesses, including sick and family vacations, create a new clean air and payroll checklist from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Finally, the Giants said the president’s plan includes more vaccinations worldwide and “redoubling efforts to make these vaccines vaccines.”

To date, more than 215 million Americans have been fully vaccinated and two-thirds of eligible U.S. adults have received a booster shot.

As the Giants point out, Congress needs to invest in equipment for the plan, and the plan simply pushes against the notion of “living with the coward.”

“Make no mistake, President Biden will not just accept ‘survival with covid’ rather than accepting survival with cancer, Alzheimer’s or AIDS. We will continue our work to stop the spread of the virus, we will blunt its impact on those who are infected.” Is, and introduces new treatments to dramatically reduce the incidence of serious COVID-19 diseases and deaths, ”it said.

The president said Tuesday that his administration would never give up on vaccinating more Americans and would not leave anyone behind.

The vaccine could be placed within 100 days in response to a new form, and Biden said he would send a request to Congress soon.

“We lost a lot in Covid-19. Spending time with each other. And worst of all, so many casualties,” he said. “… We can’t change how divided we are. But we can change how we move forward – we have to face COVID-19 and other issues together.”

