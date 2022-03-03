World

White House asks Congress for $10B in Ukraine aid as Putin’s brutal war ratchets up

13 hours ago
White House asks Congress for $10B in Ukraine aid as Putin's brutal war ratchets up
According to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), the Biden administration is requesting at least $ 10 billion in new funds to assist Russian President Vladimir Putin in his fight against Ukraine.

“As part of the agreement, lawmakers are working to finalize it before the March 11 deadline. We urge Congress to include supplementary funding for two urgent and urgent needs: to support Ukraine and to continue our ongoing COVID response efforts,” the OMB Acting Director said Thursday. Shalanda Young said.

A Ukrainian soldier walks past a fire and smoke billowing from a damaged logistics center in Kiev, Ukraine, on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

(AP Photo / Ephraim Lukatsky)

“The United States has provided more than 4 1.4 billion in aid to Ukraine since 2021, and we, along with our European allies and partners, hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked and unprovoked attacks,” Young added. “In order to continue this important work and to further support the people of Ukraine, we are requesting 10 10 billion in additional humanitarian, security and economic assistance to Ukraine and neighboring regions in the coming days and weeks.”

In the Russian war over Ukraine, the union’s biden state has lost its independence, critics say.

The Biden administration’s request comes as Ukraine faces increasingly heavy bombardment and missile attacks from Russia. Meanwhile, Russian warships have sailed for Odessa, which U.S. officials expect will be an amphibious attack starting Thursday.

Shalanda Young, acting director of the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during a Senate Budget Committee hearing to discuss President Joe Biden's fiscal year 2022 budget request on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Capitol Hill in Washington.

(AP via Greg Nash / Pool)

Congress must pass a public spending bill or an ongoing resolution by March 11 or the government will close. Lawmakers have passed multiple resolutions in recent months to avoid a shutdown amid disagreements over spending levels on larger public packages.

Congress leaders are pushing for a unanimous vote in the coming days – but it is unclear if they will be able to do so.

Russia-Ukraine: Moscow demands control of Kherson Odessa ready for conflict: Live Update

“I’m very concerned,” Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Isle, said Wednesday “The time has come for us … to do it. At this moment in history I cannot imagine, the Ukrainians are facing them and our allies are so worried that we are on board, we are delaying it. We have to move forward and as soon as possible. Good. “

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer waits to speak at an event marking the one-year anniversary of the US Capitol Uprising on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., January 6, 2022. Schumer said this week that Congress "Of course" Pass the universal bill next week and include additional funding for Ukraine. (AP Photo / Susan Walsh, Pool)

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., is waiting to speak at an event marking the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Capitol Uprising on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 6, 2022. Schumer said this week that Congress would have to pass “immigration” next week, including a bill and additional funding for Ukraine. (AP Photo / Susan Walsh, Pool)
(AP Photo / Susan Walsh, Pool)

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., added that the Senate must “pass” aid to Ukraine and that “the fastest way we can ensure that aid reaches Ukraine is through universal means, which needs to be done next week.”

The Biden administration is asking for another .5 22.5 billion in coronavirus-related assistance, Young said Thursday. That money will go to medical, vaccine and virus testing.

Ukraine’s money is likely to have bipartisan support. But Republicans could block Congress from allowing any more coronavirus money to pass. They point out that the Biden administration must provide highly compelling evidence that it needs money to get votes in any such fund.

Gadget Clock’ Pat Ward, Jason Donner, Lucas Tomlinson and Kelly Fares contributed to this report.

