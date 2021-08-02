White House Calls on States to Prevent Eviction Crisis

“People were promised something – help – and it didn’t happen,” said Rep. Cori Bush, Democrat from Missouri, who was sleeping on the steps of the Capitol in protest against the end of the moratorium. “It’s amazing. It’s shocking. It’s unacceptable. It’s cruel. We cannot stand idly by when people are in pain.

Biden administration officials referred the issue to Congressional Democrats on Thursday, saying a recent Supreme Court ruling made it nearly impossible to order an extension without compromising the executive’s right to implement policies. emergencies in future public health crises.

Since then, Biden administration officials have been working over the phone, calling on states to prevent or even slow down landlords from evicting tenants until the unstable funding pipeline – which has suffered delays – is functional.

Over the weekend, Mr Biden called Dr Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC and the official with the authority to extend the freeze, to explore the possibility of limiting an extension to areas particularly affected by the Delta variant, but he was told. said it wasn’t. possible.

“Everyone” in the West Wing wanted to extend the moratorium, Mr Sperling said in an interview. “But what is clear from the legal analysis is that we had already argued this issue all the way to the Supreme Court.”

In a related move, the Treasury Department on Monday released guidance on how states can spend up to $ 10 billion in financial assistance to people at risk of losing their homes to foreclosure.

The money can be distributed to borrowers who have fallen behind on mortgage payments, as directed, but also to people who have taken out loans to buy mobile homes to live in, or who have acquired a house as part of the scheme. a contract for authentic instrument – a loan financed by the seller of the property.