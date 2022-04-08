White House celebrates confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court



The White House on Friday celebrated Supreme Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation from the Rose Garden, saying he would “inspire a generation of leaders” for next year.

Jackson’s family, including Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge, President and First Lady and Vice President and second gentleman attended the Rose Garden event Friday, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granhome, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and many more. Something.

When will Ketanji Brown Jackson be sworn in as a Supreme Court judge?

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin and other Democratic senators were in attendance, including Sens John Hickenlooper, Patrick Leahy, Ed Markey, John Asoff, Sheldon Whitehouse, Chris Kuns, Chris Van Holen and Maggie Hirono. . More than a dozen House Democratic lawmakers were also present.

The Senate voted Thursday in the Supreme Court to confirm Jackson, fulfilling the president’s campaign promise to appoint the first black woman to the high court.

The vote was bipartisan, 53-47, Republican Sense. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney Jackson of Utah voted. Republican senators have previously declared their support for making history by saying he deserves better. Vice President Kamala Harris presided over the confirmation vote on Thursday afternoon.

“By confirming the first black woman in the United States Supreme Court, “Harris said Friday.” And Judge Jackson, you will inspire leaders of the generation. They will watch your confirmation hearing and read your decisions in the years to come. ”

“Courts will answer fundamental questions about who we are and what country we live in. Will we expand or limit opportunities? Will we strengthen the foundations of our great democracy or allow them to crumble?” Harris said.