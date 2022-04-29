Health

White House communications director tests positive for COVID-19

White House Communications Director Kate Beddingfield has tested positive for the Covid-19.

In a series of tweets, Beddingfield said he discovered his positive results on Friday morning.

Vice President Harris has tested positive for Covid-19

“This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I last saw the president at a social-distance meeting wearing an N-95 mask on Wednesday and he is not considered a close contact as defined by the CDC.” Wrote.

Beddingfield says “thanks for being fully vaccinated and growing” he is only experiencing mild symptoms.

“In line with the White House’s COVID-19 protocol, I will work from home and plan to return to work in person after a five-day isolation period and the conclusion of a negative test,” he said.

Kate Beddingfield, White House Director of Communications, took a question during a press briefing on March 29, 2022, at the White House in Washington, USA.

(Reuters / Kevin Lamarck)

Bedingfield’s announcement comes after Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for the virus earlier in the week.

Kirsten Allen, the vice president’s press secretary, said neither President Biden nor First Lady Jill Biden had been considered “close contacts” with Harris in recent days.

Vice President Kamala Harris addresses the Tribal Nations Summit on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington.

(AP Photo / Patrick Semansky)

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland tested positive for Covid-19

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines “close contact” as someone who is less than six feet away for at least 15 minutes.

