White House condemns ‘attempts to intimidate’ during pro-abortion protests at Catholic churches



The White House on Sunday defended the people’s “fundamental right to protest” but warned against attempts to “intimidate” others during planned abortion protests in Catholic churches across the country.

Multiple activist groups are planning to protest abortion rights outside the Catholic Church on Mother’s Day, following a Supreme Court ruling the following Sunday threatening to overturn Rowe v. Wade.

A group called “Ruth Sent Us” with a TikTok account with more than 20,000 followers has posted a video of a group of women dressed as Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaids Tale” walking in front. Catholic Church during Mass.

Workers plan a Ro V. Wade protest outside the Catholic Church on Mother’s Day

“For 2,000 years the Catholic Church has been an organization for the enslavement of women,” one of the protesters was heard saying in the video.

Other activist groups, including “Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights,” “Pro Choice with Heart” and “Strike for Choice”, are calling for protests between May 8 and May 15.

Rise Up 4 calls for abortion rights, especially on Mother’s Day, to “work outside the church.”

“It simply came to our notice then [S]Staff from across the country, including the Panish-speaking women’s rights group + Brides March, Dominican Women’s Development Center, Ni Una Menus and Las 17. Several cities will hold demonstrations outside prominent churches in their cities, which may look like a group of people wearing handmade tail dresses holding signs, sending flyers outside churchgoers or dye-in, ”the group’s website says.

Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. A left-wing group called Shutdown DC is planning another protest on May 9 outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito.

The Wisconsin Family Action, an anti-abortion group, said vandals threw at least one Molotov cocktail at their Madison headquarters over the weekend.

On Friday, Ruth St. As’s activist group threatened to “burn Eucharist” for their “hatred of the abuses of the Catholic Church for centuries.”

Row v. Wade: What is this and what can the leaked Supreme Court draft signal

A White House official told Gadget Clock Digital in a statement Sunday that President Biden opposes any “intimidation” by protesters.

“As Jane reiterated last week, the president has made it clear all his time in public life that Americans have a fundamental right to protest under the Constitution, whatever their point of view,” the official said. “But the protest must be peaceful and free from attempts at violence, vandalism or intimidation, in any case he condemns.”

In a statement Friday, White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie said Biden had no opinion on the use of protests to influence the Supreme Court.

“The president believes in peaceful protests,” Saki said. “He believes it is part of our democracy and part of the history of the United States and this country. But he respects and understands the independence of the third branch of government, and – I mean, of course, the judiciary – but also the role of the Supreme Court and what they play.” “

Activist group threatens to “burn Eucharist” for displaying “disgust” towards Catholics: ‘bigotry’

Two Republican lawmakers are pressuring the judiciary to take threats against the church more seriously.

Republica Chip Roy, R-Texas, and Sen. Mike Lee, R-Uta, sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Saturday, urging him to mobilize the necessary resources to protect churches amid the threat of vandalism and disrupted protests.

“We are writing to you today with deep concern in multiple reports that left-wing activists want to protest church services this weekend and perhaps disrupt the direct response to the leaked opinion written by Justice Alito that will overturn Rowe v. Wade,” Lee and Roy wrote.

Lawmakers have noted that a prominent example of anti-Christian vandalism has already been documented after Colorado’s Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church was vandalized with anti-religious and abortion-rights graffiti on Wednesday.

“Regardless of one’s position on abortion, the free practice of religion is a fundamental principle of our constitution,” Lee and Roy wrote. “We condemn any behavior that violates the freedom of religious practice and respectfully request that you immediately alert state and local law enforcement agencies to ensure that any organized effort across the country is properly addressed and that the rights of Americans are protected.” And adjust. “

