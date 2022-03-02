World

White House, Congress drop mask mandates while travelers still required to cover up

1 day ago
by admin
U.S. travelers are still required by federal law to mask up on planes and trains, even after the White House and Congress revoked their mask orders this week before President Biden’s State of the Union address.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday went on to relax federal mask-wearing guidelines for counties considered “low” or “moderate” risk, including school. The move comes after most states and cities in the country raised their indoor mask mandates and evidence of the need for vaccinations, amid new COVID-19 cases and significant reductions in deaths.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said during a media briefing last Friday that the update was intended for the community only and that “nothing will change in our travel corridors” in the near future.

Jane Pisaki insisted on the timing of the White House mask dropping mandate: ‘What has changed in science?’

Shortly after the announcement, the White House and Congress dropped their masked mandates.

Passengers on public transport, however, still have to be masked up by federal law. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) extended the mask mandate for the third time in August last year, and it is set to expire on March 18.

A TSA spokesman did not say whether the company was planning to extend the deadline again or whether it would expire without further action.

The CDC said in a statement to Gadget Clock Digital that it would “continue to assess the power and spread of COVID-19 while traveling and – as needed – we will update our recommendations based on our understanding of science and the current situation.”

The White House did not respond to a request for comment by Gadget Clock Digital.

White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie was quoted in “America’s Newsroom” on Tuesday as saying that the White House dropped its masked mandate less than 24 hours before Biden’s historic speech, amid criticism that it was politically motivated.

White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie speaks at a press briefing at the White House in Washington on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

(AP Photo / Andrew Harnick)

“What has changed in science yesterday Monday compared to Monday a week ago?” Host Bill Hemer asked.

“It wasn’t really yesterday, Bill,” Saki replied. “What the CDC has done is they released guidelines last Friday that identified recommendations based on the rate of hospital admissions in your part of the country.”

Meanwhile, Texas has filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration over the federal mask mandate on public transportation.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) order was issued illegally. It was not approved by Congress, and the CDC did not order notices and comments, which are usually required for such regulations,” said a statement from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Texas. The Public Policy Foundation and its chief legal adviser, Rob Heneke, and Republican Beth Van Duane, R-Texas, have read. “Yet a person’s failure to comply with the administration’s mask order carries a criminal penalty.”

The statement said, “Biden’s repeated disregard for Texans’ personal liberties is not only disrespectful to the US Constitution, it is also difficult for any president to think that hardworking Americans can act above the law while on standby.” “President Biden cannot continue to rule by executive order. Now is the time to rescind his administration’s air-travel mask mandate.”

