White House Correspondents’ Dinner returns after two-year hiatus



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The 2022 White House Correspondents Association dinner kicked off Saturday night in the Washington Hilton after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 epidemic.

This year’s show will feature remarks by President Biden and a humorous presentation by Trevor Noah, host of “The Daily Show.”

Event guests, all of whom must be vaccinated before dinner, must submit proof via an app, arriving at 5:30 p.m. According to Axios, a spokesman for Unite Hair Local 25, a union representing workers.

Biden returns to White House correspondents’ dinner – there are issues with the president’s humor

Prizes will be awarded before Biden and Noah’s comments, the ceremony will end before 11pm local time.

The annual event, which former President Trump refused to attend during his tenure as commander-in-chief, was created in 1921 by reporters covering the White House.

On Friday, White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie joked about President Biden’s plan to give a humorous speech: “And I will lower expectations and say it’s not funny at all. Just kidding. See?”

The WHCA comes at a time when the Biden administration is facing a number of challenges, including growing. Inflation And a concern The economic downturn A crisis on the southern frontier, a downgrade of approval ratings and a difficult way to maintain a democratic majority in Congress.

Gadget Clock’ Thomas Fipen contributed to this article.