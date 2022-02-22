White House declares Russian invasion in Ukraine



The White House is now calling Russia’s move in Ukraine an “attack,” saying it is on track for “rapid and serious” sanctions promised by the United States, Gadget Clock has learned.

Russian troops arrived in eastern Ukraine just hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his recognition of the independence of the two separatist regions, officials said.

Russian troops have entered Donbass, the name of the region where the two separatist regions, which have long fought Russian-backed rebels, are located in Donetsk and Luhansk, officials say, adding that they “consider Donbass part of Ukraine.”

The Kremlin then made further bets on Tuesday, saying the recognition extended to parts held by Ukrainian forces.

A White House official told Gadget Clock that administration officials were calling it an attack.

“The attack has begun,” the official said. “So the response to our sanctions has begun.”

Deputy National Security Adviser John Finer, in an interview with CNN on Tuesday morning, was under pressure to consider whether Russia’s latest actions would be considered an attack.

“We think it’s the beginning of an attack, yes, Russia’s latest invasion of Ukraine, and you can already see the beginning of our response to what we said would be quick and serious,” Finer said.

When pressed again, Finer said: “I hear an attack as an attack and that’s what’s going on.”

But Finer noted that Russia has been “invading Ukraine since 2014” and has occupied a “large part” of Ukraine since then.

“Although they have denied this, the presence of Russian troops in exactly two – what they call republics, but they are indeed a sovereign state of Ukraine – which they recognized yesterday,” Finer said, referring to Putin’s recognition of Donetsk independence. Luhansk.

“So, Russia has been denying for some time what the Russian military presence in these areas is, and we are taking action in response,” Finer said.

Under further pressure, Finer again calls the activity an attack.

“I mean again, I’m guessing a third or fourth, I’m calling it an attack,” he said. “We are taking a tough response, including sanctions on Russia, which will take effect in a few hours.”

As for the ban, Finer told CNN that the public was “already seeing the beginning of our response to what we said would be quick and serious.”

Finer on Monday referred to President Biden’s executive order, which he said had effectively blocked “all economic activity” in Donetsk and Luhansk.

Finer said administration officials would announce “additional approval measures” after Tuesday that they plan to take “serious steps yesterday to move away from diplomacy and move further toward war” in response to “which will go directly to Russia.”

On Tuesday morning, White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie said President Biden had “made it clear that if Russia invaded Ukraine, we would work with Germany to ensure that Nord Stream 2 does not go ahead.”

Germany has said overnight that it is taking steps to stop the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia for Moscow’s latest move in eastern Ukraine.

Saki added, “We have had close discussions with Germany overnight and welcome their announcement.” “We will follow our own arrangements today.”

The 764-mile pipeline that will carry natural gas from Russia to Germany has not started work. Nord Stream 2 is owned and operated by a wholly owned subsidiary of the Russian state company Gazprom.

Earlier this month, Biden promised that Russia would “end” Nord Stream 2 if it invaded Ukraine. German Chancellor Olaf Schulz, who accompanied Biden on his first official visit to Washington, was less clear about shutting down Nord Stream 2, but said the United States and Germany would have the same approach to punishing Russia financially.

Nord Stream 2 has seen rapid development and deployment despite the Trump administration’s sanctions. With the lifting of these sanctions, Germany is keen to see the pipeline operational soon without delay.

According to German outlet DW, Scholz emphasized that the pipeline was a “business project”.

Biden last year lifted restrictions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, allowing construction and activation to proceed.

The plan to allow Russia to build the pipeline to generate leverage in times of political crisis could be a backfire, as Germany has also rapidly become dependent on the completion and activation of the pipeline.

Meanwhile, senior administration officials told reporters Monday evening that they would “continue diplomacy until the tank rolls.”

“We are not under any illusions about what might happen next,” an official said. “And when that happens, we’re ready to respond decisively.”

