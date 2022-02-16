White House declines to comment on Durham allegations, refers Gadget Clock to DOJ



White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie has repeatedly avoided questions about the ongoing Durham investigation, alleging in a new filing that a team of researchers involved in the Hillary Clinton campaign, looking for Donald Trump’s relationship with Russia, monitored his web activity and sent their findings. CIA.

Gadget Clock twice pressed Saki for comments from the White House regarding the new Durham filing.

Gadget Clock asked White House correspondent Jackie Heinrich Saki, “Durham said there was an outside agency with the Clinton camp monitoring server information in the president’s executive office through the Obama administration, possibly with the Trump administration.” “Do you know if EOP still has a server data sorting system and if not, when will it shut down?”

“Again, I know you asked my colleague a few questions about this the other day,” Saki replied. “But I will refer any question to the judiciary in this regard.”

Heinrich further pressured, asking for comments on the demand for monitoring Internet traffic.

“And then what was described in the filing,” Heinrich asked. “They’re monitoring Internet traffic, is that what it’s supposed to be – would it be something like espionage?”

Saki again dismissed the question, answering, “Again, I will direct you to the judiciary.”

A lawyer for Clinton The campaign used research from a technology company that dug up web traffic from Trump Tower’s servers and later White House To connect government agencies to establish an “assumption” and “narrative” Donald Trump Per Russia A filing from a special counsel John Durham Complaints

Durham submitted a proposal on 11 February. Former Clinton campaign lawyer focuses on potential conflicts of interest related to the representation of Michael Susman, who has been accused of making false statements to federal agents. Susman pleaded not guilty.

Susman is accused of telling then-FBI General Counsel James Baker in September 2016, two months before the 2016 presidential election, that he was not working “for any client” when he requested and held a meeting with the Kremlin. Trump allegedly presented “alleged data and” white paper “between the organization and Alpha Bank, revealing a secret communication channel.

But Durham’s filing, Feb. 11, in a section entitled “Factual Background,” revealed that Sussmann had filed complaints with the FBI on behalf of at least two specific clients, including a technology executive (Tech Executive 1) and the US-based Internet Company (Internet Company 1). And the Clinton campaign. ”

Jackie Heinrich and Brooke Singman of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.