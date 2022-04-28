White House defends DHS ‘disinformation’ board: ‘Not sure who opposes that effort’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie on Thursday defended a recently announced effort by the Department of Homeland Security to address the “confusion” surrounding Kovid-19 and the election.

Asked what the DHS Disinformation Governance Board would do specifically for more information to Gadget Clock White House correspondent Jackie Heinrich, Saki said: . “

The White House has announced its support for an effort by the DHS to crack down on what it considers to be online misleading.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas To testify A Disinformation Governance Board was recently formed to combat online confusion on Wednesday, and Politico reports that Nina Jankovic, a former disinformation fellow at the Wilson Center, will head the board as executive director.

Critics accuse police on internet of ‘misleading’ Biden’s ‘true ministry’

“We know there has been a range [disinformation] There are a variety of issues out there, I mean, for example, including Covid, and selection and qualifications, “Saki said, adding that he would check for additional information on what the board plans to do.

When asked by Heinrich about Djankovic’s previous statement and how the administration could “allay concerns” about his appointment to lead a fair effort, Saki replied, “It seems the board’s purpose is to prevent confusion and misinformation from traveling around the country. I’m not sure who opposes this effort. “

Saki told reporters that he was not sure who the person who was chosen as the head of the initiative was and that there was “no information” related to Jankovic to discuss.

In his selection to serve as executive director of the newly announced board, Djankovic, who previously served as a misleading fellow at the Wilson Center, has faced renewed criticism for his past comments about the Hunter Biden laptop story.

Before Jankowicz Mentioned The laptop, which has been endorsed by multiple news outlets, has been hailed as a “Trump campaign product” and a “Russian influence option.”

Jankowicz this week tried to clarify his October 2020 tweet that he only tweeted live in a presidential debate.

Members of Congress and critics on social media have blasted Djankovic’s decision to appoint him and expressed concern that he would not be a neutral director on the board.

Republican Sen. Josh Howley wrote, “Instead of policing our borders, Homeland Security has decided to make Americans’ speeches a top priority.” Tweet. “They’re building a disinformation board. No, really. And it’s running. See the views of left-wing extremists.”

“Apparently this man is the new head of the Homeland Security’s Disinformation Governance Board,” said Chuck Ross, a Washington Free Beacon reporter. Tweet. “Republicans did not fund the Steel Dossier.”

Andrew Mark Miller of Gadget Clock contributed to this article.