White House ‘disinformation czar’ Nina Jankowicz makes TikTok account private



The new executive director of the Biden administration’s Disinformation Governance Board has privatized his TikTok account, removing it from the public domain.

Some on social media platforms have questioned the move by Nina Jankovic, who has also been criticized after the release of a TikTok video of her singing a revised version of Mary Poppins’ “supercalcryphalistic espalidosius” created around “information laundering”.

He has been billed by the administration as an expert on confusion, but critics say his position could be appropriate for political bias and abuse. The Disinformation Board itself has drawn criticism from Republicans who argue that it would condemn freedom of speech.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testified on Wednesday that the DHS was forming a “disinformation governance board” to combat misinformation. 2022 Midterm .

On Tuesday, Republican Lauren Boebert, R-Colo, introduced legislation that would end the board. More than 60 lawmakers joined him in introducing the Protecting Free Speech Act.

“Following in the footsteps of Mao and Stalin, Biden’s unconstitutional, dystopian ‘propaganda department’ is trampling on the First Amendment and trying to control what people can and cannot say,” he said in a statement.

In a news release announcing the measure, Jankowicz “supports a Russian deceptive fundamentalist who is singing video songs and asking who he should have sex with in order to be famous and powerful.”

His social media history reveals a history of being on the side of Democrats, even going so far as to label reports on Hunter Biden’s laptop as “misleading.” The New York Post initially reported that the emails from Biden’s abandoned laptop were genuine.