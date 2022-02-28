White House dropping mask mandate before Biden State of the Union: official



A White House official told Gadget Clock that people vaccinated against COVID-19, starting Tuesday, March 1, should not wear masks on premises.

The requirement will be lifted hours before President Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to Congress.

Capitol Union has torn down the need for masks in front of the state

The White House decision follows a similar one from the office of the attending physician in Congress, who said masks would be optional on the House floor for the president’s speech, perhaps avoiding the optics of masked lawmakers gathered for the event, two years of coronavirus worldwide.

The country’s capital is now considered a low-risk area Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Its new metrics, which focus less on positive test results and more on what is happening in community hospitals. The new system drastically changes the look of the CDC’s risk map, placing it in more than 70% of the U.S. population in counties where the coronavirus has become a low or medium threat to hospitals. Healthy people in high-risk areas can stop wearing masks indoors, the agency said.

Mask mandates have become a hot button problem across the country, as many Democrat-led states continue their need in public settings, including schools, while several Republican-led states have abandoned masks as individual choices.

New York City announced Sunday that it wants to lift its masked mandate for schoolchildren by March 7, unless the number of cases increases before then.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.