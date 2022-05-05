White House encourages ‘peaceful protests,’ won’t tell abortion activists to avoid SCOTUS justices’ homes



The White House on Thursday refused to encourage abortion workers to avoid protests at Supreme Court justices’ private residences because of growing anger over a leaked draft opinion overturning Rowe v. Wade.

White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie said President Biden was outraged by the news and shared that the Supreme Court could vote to reverse the ruling, which has largely legalized abortion nationwide.

“The president, for all those women, men, others who are angry, those who are afraid, those who are anxious, he listens to them, he shares the anxiety and the fear that he saw in that draft opinion,” Saki said.

Biden’s message directly to anyone who is angry is “taking part in a peaceful protest,” Saki said. “Make sure it’s peaceful. Listen to your voice peacefully. We should not resort to violence of any kind, size or shape.”

There have been several heated protests in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., after Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion, which would restore Rock, was leaked, prompting police to blockade the building.

Peter Dussie of Gadget Clock quoted Biden’s statement earlier this week on Thursday, calling the “Maga Crowd” the “most extreme political organization” in recent history. “Do you think progressive activists are now planning to protest outside some judges’ houses?” Dusi asked Saki.

“Peaceful protest, no. Peaceful protest is not extreme,” Saki said. “We must encourage the people to keep it peaceful and not resort to any form of violence.”

Dusi insisted that Biden saw postings of judges’ home addresses, some of which had young children, as a peaceful expression of protest.

“The president’s view is that there is a lot of emotion, a lot of fear, a lot of sadness from many people across the country about what they saw in the leaked documents,” Saki said.

A pro-abortion group has reportedly planned to protest at the home of Maryland and Virginia Supreme Court justices. In response to Dusi’s question about whether the president would consider holding a protest near the judge’s house, Saki refused to discourage any residential protests.

“I have no official US government position on where people are protesting,” Saki said. “We want it to be peaceful, and we want the president to respect the privacy of the people. But I don’t think we should lose sight of that. The reason people are protesting is because women across the country are concerned about them. Yes, their rights to care for their own bodies and their own health are at stake. That is why people are protesting – they are dissatisfied, they are scared. “

Saki again declined to say whether Biden supported any limitation on abortion, even up to the moment of birth.

An activist group called “Ruth St. Us” – a reference to former Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg – has revealed the apparent home addresses of Justices Amy Connie Barrett, John Roberts, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanagh, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch, and has called for peaceful protests.

“Our 6-3 extremist Supreme Courts regularly issue judgments that hurt the rights of women, ethnic minorities, LGBTQ + and immigrants,” the group’s website said. “We must rise to strengthen accountability using a variety of strategies.”

The leaked draft opinion on Dobs vs. Jackson Hole Women’s Health was released by Politico on Monday evening, indicating that a majority of the court could vote to restore the 50-year-old precedent in Rowe. However, the draft is not a final opinion, which is expected in late June or before the current term of the Supreme Court expires in July.

