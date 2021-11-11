White House Estimates Almost 1 Million Younger Children Got Vaccines So Far
The White House estimated Wednesday that nearly a million children have received Covid-19 shots since the Pfizer-Biotech vaccine was approved for children ages 5 to 11 last week – a figure that President Biden’s top coronavirus adviser, Jeff Zients, said was a “good start.” It is described as
Due to delays in reporting vaccine data collection to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the White House conducted its own analysis by collecting information from pharmacies and state and local health authorities, Mr. Zents said. He said authorities “conservatively estimate” that 900,000 children have taken their first shot.
He said an additional 700,000 pediatric vaccination visits are planned in pharmacies across the country.
“Our goal is clearly to vaccinate as many children as possible,” Mr. Giants said in a briefing on the White House epidemic. “It simply came to our notice then. The program is now in full swing.
The vaccine is now available to an estimated 28 million children across the country, and so far, it has been difficult to measure parental interest. Northwest Washington DC, in a relatively affluent area, had long queues of parents and children waiting to be vaccinated over the weekend.
The primary school in Virginia, visited by First Lady Jill Biden earlier this week, quickly filled 260 visits to the vaccine. The school has 355 students.
And in New York City on Monday, officials at some schools were swayed by demand, which sparked interest last spring at a school-based vaccine clinic for teenagers.
But many parents elsewhere in the country are wary. A survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation, published last month before FDA authorization for young children, found that 27 percent of parents said they would “definitely” not vaccinate their children between the ages of 5 and 11 against coronavirus. An additional 33 percent said they would “wait and see and see how the vaccine works” before their children received shots.
The campaign to vaccinate children is not the same as the campaign to vaccinate adults. There are no mass vaccination centers. The dose and capsule are small. The White House is hiring pediatricians to participate.
The campaign differs in another notable context: the White House has not publicly set a goal for how many children to be vaccinated and when to visit.
Earlier this year, Mr. Biden set a goal of 70 percent of all adults receiving at least one Covid-19 shot by July 4th. The White House did not meet that goal until that date, and when asked on Wednesday by Mr. Giants, if the Biden administration had set a goal for children, he would have resolved the question.
“I would like to reiterate that we have ample supply for all 28 million children between the ages of 5 and 11,” Mr. Giants said in response to a question, “We are making a very strong start.”
