White House Estimates Almost 1 Million Younger Children Got Vaccines So Far

The White House estimated Wednesday that nearly a million children have received Covid-19 shots since the Pfizer-Biotech vaccine was approved for children ages 5 to 11 last week – a figure that President Biden’s top coronavirus adviser, Jeff Zients, said was a “good start.” It is described as

Due to delays in reporting vaccine data collection to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the White House conducted its own analysis by collecting information from pharmacies and state and local health authorities, Mr. Zents said. He said authorities “conservatively estimate” that 900,000 children have taken their first shot.

He said an additional 700,000 pediatric vaccination visits are planned in pharmacies across the country.