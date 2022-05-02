White House eyes income cap on student loan forgiveness, has not studied how it may impact inflation



The White House said Monday that President Biden is considering whether to use the proceeds to qualify as part of a student loan waiver program.

The president announced the possibility of eliminating $ 10,000 per student borrower through executive action last week.

During a White House press briefing on Monday, Press Secretary Jane Sackie was asked if any potential student relief programs were under consideration.

“Yes,” said Saki.

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. Officials have reportedly expressed the possibility of limiting the relief to those who earned $ 125,000 or less than $ 150,000 as individual filers in the previous year. For couples who collectively pay their taxes, this will be a rough threshold of $ 250,000 to $ 300,000.

Saki noted that income caps would ensure that student loan relief “targets people who need help the most.”

Saki was also pressured into whether the White House had analyzed how potential student debt forgiveness could affect inflation.

“I know it has been analyzed externally, but I have no internal analysis at the moment for you to preview,” he said.

Last week, the president said he was “considering working on some debt reduction.”

“I’m not considering reducing the 50,000 debt, but I’m in the process of looking into whether the additional debt will be forgiven,” Biden said.

Biden advocated the removal of $ 10,000 in student loans for most borrowers during his presidential campaign, but questioned his legal authority to do so through an executive order. Last year, the president requested a memo from the Department of Education to determine whether he has the power to unilaterally cancel student loan loans.

Meanwhile, the president has extended the moratorium on repayment of student loans by August 31, citing continued economic difficulties. Covid-19 worldwide . Former President Donald Trump issued a freeze on the first debt repayment in 2020.

Megan Henny of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.