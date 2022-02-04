White House glows in red, white, and blue ahead of Beijing Olympics



The White House has been illuminated in red, white, and blue Thursday night in support of athletes traveling to China for the Olympic Games.

In years past, the White House has been illuminated in several colors to mark different occasions, either in celebration of holidays, to raise awareness, or to celebrate America.

In June 2015, former President Obama had the White House illuminated in rainbow colors to celebrate the LGBTQ movement.

The White House has formerly been illuminated in red, white, and blue, to mark Independence Day, as well as other Olympic competitions.

In 2021, the White House was illuminated in green to honor St. Patrick’s Day and, like other years, pink in October to honor National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The move by the White House to display America’s colors comes just one day before the opening of the Beijing Olympics.