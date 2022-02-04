World

White House glows in red, white, and blue ahead of Beijing Olympics

13 seconds ago
The White House has been illuminated in red, white, and blue Thursday night in support of athletes traveling to China for the Olympic Games.

WH red white blue
The White House is illuminated in red, white and blue in support of the Team USA Olympians and Paralympians on February 03, 2022 in Washington, DC.

(Win McNamee / Getty Images)

REPUBLICANS PROMISE SANCTIONS FOR IOC IF ANY US ATHLETES GO MISSING DURING BEIJING OLYMPICS

In years past, the White House has been illuminated in several colors to mark different occasions, either in celebration of holidays, to raise awareness, or to celebrate America.

The White House stands illuminated in rainbow-colored light at dusk in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, June 26, 2015.

(Drew Angerer / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

In June 2015, former President Obama had the White House illuminated in rainbow colors to celebrate the LGBTQ movement.

The White House is lit up in pink for breast cancer awareness month in Washington, DC, on October 20, 2016.

(NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP via Getty Images)

The White House has formerly been illuminated in red, white, and blue, to mark Independence Day, as well as other Olympic competitions.

The White House is illuminated in red, white and blue in honor of Team USA as they compete in the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan on July 23, 2021, in Washington, DC.

(Drew Angerer / Getty Image)

In 2021, the White House was illuminated in green to honor St. Patrick’s Day and, like other years, pink in October to honor National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The move by the White House to display America’s colors comes just one day before the opening of the Beijing Olympics.

